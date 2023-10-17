English
Palestinian President cancels planned Biden meeting

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has cancelled a planned meeting with US President Joe Biden following the deadly Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital.

The meeting was due to take place in Jordan on Wednesday. Two “senior Palestinian officials” told Reuters news agency that Abbas is returning to Ramallah.

Abbas was scheduled to join Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the summit in Amman where they were to discuss the Israel-Hamas war with Biden.

“The president is very angry after the news of the Israeli massacre at the hospital in Gaza, and he decided to immediately return to Ramallah,” one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the cancelation has not been formally announced.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

 

