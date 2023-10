SHAFAQNA-Gaza situation can only be described as an utter catastrophe. In just 10 days , the death toll has already exceeded that of the 2014 hostilities, which lasted more than 7 weeks, Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs said.

Fifteen UNRWA staff and five from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have been killed. UN premises are among the vast number of civilian objects damaged, Msuya told.

Source: reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com