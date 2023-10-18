Anger aimed at Israel after Gaza hospital strike

SHAFAQNA- Jordan cancels summit with USA’s President Biden and Egyptian Leader after deadly strike at Gaza hospital.

Jordan has cancelled a summit with USA’s President Biden and Egyptian President El-Sisi after the strike on Gaza’s hospital that killed at least 500 people.

UN’s Chief urges urged for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Israel must provide satellite images to prove that it was not involved in the attack.

Biden expected to land in Tel Aviv at 10am (18 Oct. 2023), where he will meet PM Netanyahu in a high-stakes visit.

UN’s Security Council to hold emergency meeting Wednesday

The UN’s Security Council will convene an emergency meeting Wednesday to address the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

According to a statement from a UN’s Spokesperson, the meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. (1400GMT) and will be conducted in an open debate format.

A draft resolution from Brazil calling for a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza will be voted on during the meeting. Previously, Russia and the United Arab Emirates jointly called for an emergency session of the Security Council.

More than 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra told Anadolu. Footage on social media showed corpses scattered across the hospital grounds.

Source: aljazeera, aa

