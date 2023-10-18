Gaza: Israeli bombardment continues during Biden visit

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden has met Israeli PM in Tel Aviv. Heavy Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza during Biden visit.

Biden reiterates US’s support for Israel

Biden told Netanyahu that Washington would provide Israel everything it needed to defend itself amid the continuing war in Gaza.

UN chief calls for “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” as world leaders condemn hospital attack; spontaneous protests erupt across the Middle East and elsewhere.

More than 3,478 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Germany spokesperson: Israel to decide how long military operation should last

It is up to Israel to assess how long its military operation will last, a German government spokesperson has said.

“We are in a situation in which a terrorist organisation has not only attacked but continues to attack Israel,” the spokesperson told a regular government press conference in response to a question about UN calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

