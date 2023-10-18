English
International Shia News Agency
Al-Azhar urges Islamic nations to stand up for Gaza

Al-Azhar urges Islamic nations

SHAFAQNA-Al-Azhar calls for a radical reconsideration of the Arab and Islamic nations in their reliance on Europe, America, and the West, urging Palestinians to remain steadfast in the face of the occupation.

Al-Azhar called on the Arab and Islamic nations to invest their strength, money, wealth, and equipment and to stand up in support of Palestine and its oppressed people who face an enemy that has lost conscience, feelings, and emotions and has turned its back on humanity and morals.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Al-Azhar noted that the Islamic nation must radically reconsider its dependence on the “arrogant European-American West”.

“The Palestinians must trust that the West, with all its military capabilities and destructive machines, is weak and afraid when it meets you or you meet it,” the statement stressed, adding that “It fights on a land other than its own and defends outdated and outdated beliefs and ideologies that have become a crying joke.”

Al-Azhar further emphasized that after the Israeli occupation massacre of al-Ahli Hospital, “the Palestinians must confront the enemy by remaining steadfast in the face of its brutal and barbaric attacks.”

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

