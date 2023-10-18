Persian Gulf countries Ministerial Council statement reaffirms support for Palestinians in maintaining land

SHAFAQNA- The Persian Gulf countries Secretary General said the Ministerial Council statement reaffirms its support for the Palestinian people in maintaining their land.

GCC Ministerial Council announces financial contributions of $100 million for Gaza relief operation.

The GCC Ministerial Council has demanded an immediate ceasefire and Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, an end to the illegal Israeli blockade, ensuring the provision of humanitarian and relief aid and basic needs, the resumption of electricity and water lines, and allowing the entry of fuel, food and medicine for the residents of Gaza.

Source: timesofoman

www.shafaqna.com