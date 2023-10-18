English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Persian Gulf countries Ministerial Council statement reaffirms support for Palestinians in maintaining land

0
GCC Ministerial Council

SHAFAQNA- The Persian Gulf countries Secretary General said the Ministerial Council statement reaffirms its support for the Palestinian people in maintaining their land.

GCC Ministerial Council announces financial contributions of $100 million for Gaza relief operation.

The GCC Ministerial Council has demanded an immediate ceasefire and Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, an end to the illegal Israeli blockade, ensuring the provision of humanitarian and relief aid and basic needs, the resumption of electricity and water lines, and allowing the entry of fuel, food and medicine for the residents of Gaza.

Source: timesofoman

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Azhar urges Islamic nations to stand up for Gaza

asadian

Gaza: Israeli bombardment continues during Biden visit

asadian

Anger aimed at Israel after Gaza hospital strike

asadian

Shia Muslim Scholars of North America call all Muslims to stand united in support of people of Palestine

asadian

UN: Gaza’s situation is utter catastrophe

asadian

Palestine: Abbas cancels planned Biden meeting

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.