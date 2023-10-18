France: Algerian Footballer suspended over posts in support of Palestine

SHAFAQNA- France’s Nice suspended Algerian footballer Youcef Atal over posts in support of Palestine.

The move on Wednesday (18 Oct. 2023) came less than two days after French prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into Atal on suspicion of “glorifying terrorism”, following complaints filed by local politicians.

“Given the nature of the publication shared [by Atal], and its seriousness, the club has taken the decision to take immediate disciplinary action against the player, prior to any action that may be taken by sporting and legal authorities,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

“As such, the club has decided to suspend Youcef Atal until further notice.” Atal is suspected of sharing a video from a Palestinian preacher on Instagram, purportedly calling for violence against Jewish people. He has since deleted the message.

The Nice prosecutor’s office confirmed in a statement it was investigating Atal under laws covering the “glorification of terrorism” after being notified by local politicians.

The prosecutor’s office said Atal is also being investigated for “public incitement to hatred or violence because of a particular religion”.

Atal responded to the criticism on Sunday, telling his Instagram followers he would “never support a message of hate”. He did not explain why he had shared the video.

Nice said its directors contacted Atal as soon as he returned from duty with the Algeria national team. The club decided to suspend the player despite the defender having offered a “public apology in writing”.

On Friday, Atal posted the Algerian and Palestinian flags next to each other following his national team’s win a day earlier.