More than 800 international law scholars warn of possibility of Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Over 800 scholars and practitioners of international law have signed a public statement warning of the possibility of an Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Signatories to the statement, issued on October 15, include prominent Holocaust and genocide studies scholars, as well as many international law, conflict studies, and genocide studies scholars.

“As scholars and practitioners of international law, conflict studies and genocide studies, we are compelled to sound the alarm about the possibility of the crime of genocide being perpetrated by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” the statement published by Twailr Academy read.

“Between 7 October and 9:00 am on 15 October, there have been 2,329 Palestinians killed and 9,042 Palestinians injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including over 724 children, huge swathes of neighborhoods and entire families across Gaza have been obliterated.

“Israel’s Defense Minister ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip prohibiting the supply of fuel, electricity, water and other essential necessities. This terminology itself indicates an intensification of an already illegal, potentially genocidal siege to an outright destructive assault.”

The statement came two days before the strike on Al-Ahli Gaza hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter on Tuesday (17 Oct. 2023) which killed more than 500 civilian.