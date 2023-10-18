English
Study: Reconstructing speech from brain activity and uncovering complex neural processes

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers create and use complex neural networks to reconstruct speech from brain recordings, then use that entertainment to analyze the processes that determine human speech.

According to Science Daily, Speech production is a complex neural phenomenon that researchers struggle to explain. Separating the complex network of neural regions that control precise movements of the mouth, jaw, and tongue muscles from regions that process acoustic feedback from hearing one’s own voice is a complex problem that must be solved for the next generation of speech-producing protheses.

Now a team of researchers at New York University has made important discoveries that will help untangle this web and is using it to develop voice reconstruction technology that restores the voices of patients who have lost the ability to speak.

