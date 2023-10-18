Study: Depression and anxiety are common among college students

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Depression and anxiety among college students is a growing public health problem. And a new study from the University of Georgia suggests that the problem may be even worse for students who are not the same race as most of their classmates.

According to Science Daily, a new study has found that non-majority students at a predominantly white college are significantly more likely to suffer from depression than their white peers. At a predominantly white university, more than half of racially identifying students reported feeling mildly depressed. Another 17% reported suffering from moderate to severe depression.

