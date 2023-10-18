Study: Depression and anxiety are common among college students

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Depression and anxiety among college students is a growing public health problem. And a new study from the University of Georgia suggests that the problem may be even worse for students who are not the same race as most of their classmates.
According to Science Daily, a new study has found that non-majority students at a predominantly white college are significantly more likely to suffer from depression than their white peers. At a predominantly white university, more than half of racially identifying students reported feeling mildly depressed. Another 17% reported suffering from moderate to severe depression.
At a historically black college, students who were not black also had higher rates of anxiety and depression.
“Our research is further evidence of the importance of working around inclusion and mental health in colleges,” said Janani Rajbhandari-Thapa, associate professor in the UGA College of Public Health. “It’s important to remember that not all students come from the same background and we need to support them more.”
Source: Science Daily