SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Greenland’s massive ice sheet, which is melting due to human-induced climate change, could survive a complete meltdown even if global temperatures rise above key international targets, a study suggests. But saving the ice under these conditions would require a huge reduction in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in the future, and would not prevent the ice sheet from melting enough to cause sea levels to rise several meters.

According to Nature, using climate models, the study concludes that the rate of melting in Greenland will accelerate if global average temperatures rise above a threshold of no more than 2.3°C above pre-industrial levels and possibly less much more.

This threshold may be very close: 2023 is expected to record average temperatures 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The landmark 2015 Paris climate accord aims to limit warming to 2°C and ideally no more than 1.5°C.

