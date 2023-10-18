English
USA vetoes UN Security Council action on Gaza

USA vetoes UN Security Council action

SHAFAQNA-The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Palestine conflict to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

The vote on the Brazilian-drafted text was twice delayed in the last couple of days as the United States tries to broker aid access to Gaza. Twelve members voted in favor of the draft text on Wednesday, while Russia and Britain abstained.

“We are on the ground doing the hard work of diplomacy,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the 15-member council after the vote. “We believe we need to let that diplomacy play out.”

“Yes, resolutions are important. And yes, this council must speak out. But the actions we take must be informed by the facts on the ground and support direct diplomacy efforts. That can save lives. The council needs to get this right,” she said.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

