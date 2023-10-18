Cair warns of potential rise in violence against Muslims in USA

SHAFAQNA- The Council on American Islamic Relations (Cair) warned over rise in violence against Muslims in the USA after boy, six, killed in Illinois.

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, Cair’s deputy director and a civil rights attorney, called the stabbing of Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother in their home “one of the worst-case scenarios”.

Mitchell said: “The murder of this young boy was an act of Palestinian and Muslim hatred. It was one of the worst-case scenarios that we were worried about.”

He added: “This young boy has paid the price for the bigotry and hatred that others have spread. There are no words to describe what happened to him. But there are words to describe why it happened. And why it happened is anti-Palestinian racism, anti-Muslim bigotry, and it must stop.”

Fears of Islamophobic and antisemitic violence have spread around the world as Israel’s military assault on Gaza rages on, despite condemnation of the close US ally by human rights groups.

“ we are trying to protect protesters, students, employees and innocent people who are now facing the threat of discrimination or even violence.”

“We cannot allow our country to be dragged back to a time when Islamophobia was out of control. This young boy’s murder must be a wake-up call. That this has to stop.”

Source:The Guardian

www.shafaqna.com