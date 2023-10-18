English
Egypt’s el-Sissi rejects displacements of Palestinians from Gaza into Sinai

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Wednesday rejected displacements of Palestinians from Gaza into Sinai Peninsula.

“What’s happening in Gaza right now isn’t just military operation against Hamas, but attempt to force people to seek refuge in Egypt,” he said.

He said any such move would set a precedent for “the displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank into Jordan.”

El-Sissi, who has rejected calls to allow large numbers of refugees from Gaza into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, said the goal of “the Palestinian state” would be “eradicated.”

The president also denied blocking humanitarian aid through Rafah, the only border crossing with Gaza not under Israel’s control. He blamed incessant Israeli bombardments of Gaza for it not operating.

