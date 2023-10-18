[Video] Protesters of Israel-Palestine conflict enter USA Congressional Building

SHAFAQNA-A protest sponsored by a Jewish American group calling for a led to multiple arrests Wednesday after hundreds of demonstrators entered USA Congressional Building.

The protest—at which people called on President Joe Biden to “use his leverage to implement a ceasefire and use any possible tool to force Israel to halt its war on Palestinians in Gaza”—was sponsored by Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, two Jewish American groups advocating for Palestinians.

Just before 3 p.m., the Capitol Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that protesters were demonstrating “inside the Cannon Rotunda,” adding, “demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings.”

The protest led police to restrict “all pedestrian entry points” to House office buildings to House members and staff only

Source: forbes

