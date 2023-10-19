Dozens killed as Israeli air raids target more locations in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip, including near the border with Egypt where aid may eventually arrive.

Dozens killed as Israeli air raids continue to target Gaza overnight, according to Palestinian and Arab media reports, as residents mourn the deadly strike at al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

Global protests over deadly strike at Gaza hospital continue with arrests of Jewish anti-war demonstrators reported inside US Congress.

Palestinian Mission to the UN in Geneva denounces Israeli “disinformation” and propaganda after deadly Gaza hospital explosion.

European leaders visiting Israel to show support, not call for ceasefire

European leaders are visiting Israel not to call for a ceasefire but to show they are on Israel’s side, according to Abdel Hamid Siyam, professor of political science and Middle East Studies at Rutgers University.

“European leaders are going to the region carrying two messages. First, they want to express extreme support for Israel, unlimited support regardless of what Israel is doing,” Siyam told Al Jazeera. “Secondly, they are trying to get the hostages out and maybe talk about a humanitarian corridor.

