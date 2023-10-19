UK’s PM in Tel Aviv as Israeli strikes continue to hit Gaza

SHAFAQNA- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Israel on Thursday (19 Oct. 2023), a Reuters witness said.

Sunak said he will share his condolences with Israel, as the country continues to carry out its fiercest strikes in 70 years on the Gaza Strip, where the death toll has reached at least 3,478 and 13,000 wounded.

Sunak’s visit comes as a strike blamed on Israel struck Gaza hospital on Tuesday which killed close to 500 Palestinians in a devastating incident on Tuesday.

The UK’s Prime Minister said the incident should be “a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict”, pledging Britain would be at “the forefront of this effort”.

