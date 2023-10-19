English
Building the world’s largest clean energy desalination plant in Dubai

SHAFAQNA- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a 30-year water extraction agreement with Saudi Arabian company ACWA Power for Phase 1 of the Hassyan Sea Solar Water Desalination Project, the world’s largest renewable seawater osmosis (SWRO) project.

According to Construction Week, the project is part of DEWA’s efforts to increase its water treatment capacity from 490 MIGD per day to 730 million British gallons (MIGD) by 2030. It matches Dubai’s unprecedented economic growth and the emirate’s booming construction sector. This complements the Dubai 2040 urban master plan, takes into account the significant population growth and meets the ever-increasing water needs of the private, commercial and other consumer sectors.

Source: Construction Week

www.shafaqna.com

