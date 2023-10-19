English
French Senator calls for Karim Benzema’s citizenship to be revoked

Karim Benzema's nationality

SHAFAQNA- French Senator Valerie Boyer has called for footballer Karim Benzema’s Ballon d’Or award to be revoked and his citizenship stripped after support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Valerie Boyer Senator for Bouches-du-Rhone, said in a press release that she requests “the forfeiture of Karim Benzema’s (French) nationality” if French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s claims are verified.

“A sanction, initially symbolic, would be to withdraw his Ballon d’Or. Finally, we must request forfeiture of nationality,” Boyer said.

“We cannot accept that a French dual national, internationally known, can dishonor and even betray our country in this way.”

Former France forward Benzema, 35, was born in Lyon but he is of Algerian descent to have dual citizenship. He played for Olympique Lyon before his move to Real Madrid in 2009.

He has also expressed his support for Palestinians in Gaza amid several days of Israeli bombardment of the enclave.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

 

