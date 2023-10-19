Riyadh meeting aims to boost GCC-ASEAN strategic cooperation

SHAFAQNA-A meeting on relations between the gulf Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was held ahead of a summit involving the two blocs on Friday.

Organized by the Gulf Research Center, the meeting was attended by GCC and ASEAN representatives, members of the business community and journalists.

Among the topics discussed were political, security, and economic cooperation.

Although the GCC and ASEAN established relations back in 1990, this will be the first summit between the two blocs.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Uwaisheg, GCC assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations, said: “The timing of this participation is crucial, especially in terms of the events and circumstances the region is going through.”

