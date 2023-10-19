USA: Muslims fear a return to post-9/11 Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-As the Israel-Palestine conflict rages and the crisis in Gaza deepens, Muslims in USA fear a return to post-9/11 Islamophobia.

As the Israel-Palestine conflict rages and the crisis in Gaza deepens, Taher Herzallah said he has exchanged frantic messages on social media with his family members who are trapped in Gaza.

Their description of the situation is grim. He said they’ve told him they have no food, electricity, water or fuel.

“When I spoke to them … they were basically saying, ‘We think this is it, we will not survive this one,’” he said. “You can only imagine what that feels like for Palestinian Americans who are getting these stories from their families right now.”

Herzallah said his concerns for his family thousands of miles away have also been compounded by a growing fear for the safety of his wife and children here in the US, as reports of attacks against people perceived to be Muslim or Palestinian surface across the country.

