China presses on 2-state solution to end Palestine-Israel conflict

SHAFAQNA-China’s President Xi Jinping pressed for a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Xi told Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly: “The top priority is to stop the fighting as soon as possible, prevent the conflict from spreading, or even getting out of control and causing a severe humanitarian crisis.”

Madbouly met Xi in Beijing, where he was attending a two-day Belt and Road Forum which concluded on Wednesday.

“The fundamental way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution, establish an independent state of Palestine, and achieve peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel,” Xi said, according to a statement released by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Xi lauded Egypt’s “vital role in deescalating the situation” and said it “supports its effort to open a humanitarian corridor.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com