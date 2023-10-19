OIC calls for lifting siege of Gaza & rejects displacement of residents

SHAFAQNA- Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for the immediate cessation of the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people and the immediate lifting of the siege on the Gaza Strip, rejecting repeated Zionist calls to displace its residents.

This came in the final statement of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in its extraordinary open-ended meeting held at the level of foreign ministers in the city of Jeddah, to discuss the repercussions of the ongoing Israel military aggression against the Palestinian people since the seventh of this October.

The statement called for an immediate cessation of the barbaric aggression of the Zionist enemy forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the immediate lifting of the siege imposed on the Strip.

It called upon all countries to quickly provide humanitarian, medical and relief aid, water and electricity, and to open humanitarian corridors immediately in order to safely deliver urgent aid to the Gaza Strip, including through the United Nations institutions particularly the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

It Strongly condemns the blatant targeting by Israel’s brutal occupation forces of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza Strip, which killed and injured hundreds of innocent sick, injured and displaced innocent civilians, which represents a war crime, extermination and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Source: oic-oci.org

www.shafaqna.com