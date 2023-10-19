British Channel 4 News emphasised alleged inconsistencies in Israel’s narrative on deadly blast at Gaza Hospital

SHAFAQNA-Channel 4 News aired a detailed investigative report regarding the explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. Report, broadcast late Wednesday, delves deep into the claims made by the Israelis, who assert that a malfunctioning rocket by Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad was the cause of the explosion.

Channel 4’s report went on to explain that it was during the press conference that Israel released an audio recording purportedly capturing a conversation between two Hamas fighters, in which they supposedly stated that Israel was not behind the incident.

” Hamas call this an obvious fabrication, and two independent journalists told us the same thing because of the language, accent, dialect, syntax and tone,” Channel 4 News said.

Report further scrutinised the claim regarding the launch point of the rocket, emphasising the alleged inconsistencies in the Israeli report.

“What we observe at the scene are minor craters you’d expect from a to those from mortar shells or artillery fire, rather than from a missile,” Channel 4 News said regarding the physical evidence at the hospital.

Channel 4’s report went on to explain that Israel denied shooting dead Palestinian American photo-journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last year, only to backtrack later on, admitting they probably did kill her just two examples from a long track record.

