UN: Herat earthquake victims need protection

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations describes the situation in Herat, Afghanistan as dire after the earthquakes of the last two weeks and says that the affected people need protection.

The United Nations wrote on its website on Tuesday that the recent earthquakes have directly affected 66,000 people in six districts of Herat.

The news also states that satellite images taken from the earthquake affected areas show that 289 villages have been destroyed in this province.

Meanwhile, Daniel Anders, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in Afghanistan, says that the number of victims is increasing.

“We have approximately 66,000 victims, according to our assessments, this number is increasing, but we continue to help,” Anders said in his statement published on the United Nations website on Wednesday.

Source: ariananews.af

www.shafaqna.com