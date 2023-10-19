Khatami: According to UN resisting against aggression & oppression is not terrorism

SHAFAQNA- “Some powers consider Palestinians as terrorists, while, according to the United Nations, resisting against aggression and oppression is not terrorism. What has happened is resulted from oppression, suppression and humiliation of the Palestinian people by Israel through this period,” Seyed Mohammad Khatami, the former president of Islamic Republic of Iran writes in an opinion note responding to the recent attacks of Israel on the oppressed people of Palestine.

“After many years of tolerating aggression, pressure and humiliation, Palestinians have succeeded in doing a great job, shocking the occupiers and changing the balance of power in the region,” he mentions.

Although signs of such change have been revealed after the 33-day war in 2006 against Israel in southern Lebanon and Palestine’s 22-day battle with the Israeli regime in 2009, that has not been as largely expanded as is the case with the Operation Al Aqsa Storm. The pro-Israeli propaganda machine is futilely trying to attribute this great achievement to certain countries or powers and ignore Palestinians’ strength and independence; while what has been achieved belongs to the Palestinian people.

“What is going on in the Middle East today is the most significant event after the 2010 Arab Spring uprising — series of anti-government protests in the ME and North Africa. During history, humans have paid a dear cost to realize the auspicious principle which says aggression and occupation would not be recognized as the source of legitimacy. And that is why we still witness that many years after the Nazi Germany’s aggression and occupation in France, resistance of the French people against that aggression and occupation is still being honored and many movies and artworks are being made to remember its memory,” Seyed Mohammad Khatami believes.

However, it has been years that the very fact of the Israeli occupation of Palestine is being neglected by many across the world. A country has been occupied by pressure and crime, a large number of its people are being killed and a larger number are driven and displaced. Neither I, nor anyone else can step on that great ethical principle and recognize the legitimacy of the occupying regime.

“In my address to a group of students and university professors at Harvard University, where a number of Jews or pro-Israeli individuals have also been present, I declared the very principle and belief that bullying, aggression and occupation cannot be regarded as the source of legitimacy. However, in practice, it is the will and determination of the Palestinian people that should be taken into consideration and the destiny of any country should be made by its own people,” he adds.

What we are saying is to let all Palestinians, including the Jews, Muslims, and Christians, whether they are residing in Palestine or are the Palestinian refugees, make the decision and everyone respects their will and decision. I have made this proposal while I was handing over presidency of what was then called the Islamic Conference Organization and is currently known as the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation.The proposal was then registered as a document.

The former president of Islamic Republic of Iran mentions, “It is over half a century that a state has occupied others’ land and dominated it, constantly slaughtering Palestinian people from inside, and displacing them. It has also humiliated the governments that were circumspect one way or another, and have not taken a right stance on what was happening [in Palestine].”

“The West is hastily extending unconditional support for Israel and expresses sadness only for the Israeli dead while keeping silence on the ongoing massacre and crimes in Gaza. I will not be happy with the killing of even one innocent soul, but we should find out who is the main aggressor and the source of aggression,” he writes.

We should put political wisdom and national interests on our agenda in Iran and avoid taking hasty or provocative stances. Involving political polarization in foreign [policy] positions is harmful for Iranians, Palestinians and Muslims.”

Khatami adds, “I hope what is currently happening in the occupied lands would finally end in favor of the oppressed Palestinians and regional nations. And that we can finally witness the establishment of a true peace throughout the Middle East region.”

