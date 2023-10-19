AI puts in order Wikipedia’s references and improves reliability

English
SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Aneural network can identify links that are unlikely to support an article’s claims and search the Internet for better sources.

Wikipedia lives and dies by its links, the links to the sources that support the information in the online encyclopedia. But sometimes these links are wrong they point to wrong websites, wrong information or unreliable sources.

A study published on October 19 in Nature Machine Intelligence shows that artificial intelligence (AI) can improve the quality and reliability of Wikipedia entries by cleaning up incorrect or incomplete reference lists.

Fabio Petroni of Samaya AI in London and his colleagues have developed a neural network system called SIDE that analyzes whether Wikipedia links support related claims and suggests better alternatives for those that do not.

