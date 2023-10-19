Al-Khoei Foundation strongly denounced the bombing of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

Shafaqna – Al-Khoei Foundation issued the following statement in response to the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza: “this is yet another grave violation of fundamental human rights and international law that we have seen since the beginning of the recent conflict”.

This statement mentioned:

“Think not that Allah doth not heed the deeds of those who do wrong. He but giveth them respite against a Day when the eyes will fixedly stare in horror.”

Holy Quran 14:42

The Al-Khoei Foundation is absolutely appalled and outraged at the bombing of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which has taken hundreds of innocent lives including women and children. This is yet another grave violation of fundamental human rights and international law that we have seen since the beginning of the recent conflict.

This disproportionate war and targeting of civilians taking place on a land that is sacred to all Abrahamic religions is truly hideous and should be condemned by all.

We feel that the current lack of accountability displayed in the conflict and biased reporting from some of the media outlets further fuels and encourages war and will eventually result in greater atrocities.

We urge the international community to take immediate action in providing humanitarian aid to the trapped victims in Palestine and to engage in genuine efforts to resolve the root causes of the conflict through impartial mediation.

It is incumbent upon the authorities and community leaders to be acutely aware of the pernicious consequences of this conflict on communities in the United Kingdom. They must work diligently to prevent the further rise of Islamophobia and antisemitism within the country.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and their loved ones and we pray that wisdom and humanity prevail to achieve a long-lasting peace.