Al Jazeera investigation: Gaza hospital blast was caused by Israeli bomb strike

SHAFAQNA-Al Jazeera English on X wrote that an Al Jazeera digital investigation found no grounds for the Israeli army’s claim that the strike on the al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza was caused by a failed rocket launch.

Based on a detailed review of all videos, Sanad’s analysts conclude that the flash Israel attributed to a misfire was in fact consistent with Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system intercepting a missile fired from the Gaza Strip and destroying it in mid-air.

Source:Al Jazeera English on X: “An Al Jazeera digital investigation found no grounds for the Israeli army’s claim that the strike on the al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza was caused by a failed rocket launch. https://t.co/DQsrBXfwmL” / X (twitter.com)

