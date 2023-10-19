Research shows that Europeans ancestor ate algae and freshwater plants

According to Science Daily, for many, seaweed has a reputation as a superfood, touted for its health and sustainability benefits, but it seems our European ancestors were ahead of the game and consuming the plant rich in this nutrient for thousands of years.



Researchers say they have found “clear” archaeological evidence that algae and other local freshwater plants were consumed during the Neolithic period, during the transition Neolithic period to agriculture and the early Middle Ages, suggesting that these resources were now rarely consumed in Europe, having only recently become much more marginal.



The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, shows that while water resources have been exploited, archaeological evidence of algae is rarely recorded and is almost always considered for non-edible uses such as fuel, food packaging or fertilizer.



Source: Science Daily www.shafaqna.com