Mohamed Salah calls for end to massacres in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah has called for an end to massacres in Gaza.

The 31-year-old forward made his comments on Wednesday amid growing outrage over the deaths of nearly 500 people in an explosion at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

“It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality,” Salah said in a video posted to his 62.7 million followers on Instagram.

“The escalations in recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop, families are being torn apart.”

A Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool, Salah is one of the most popular athletes in the Arab world.