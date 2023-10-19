English
MIT: What do scientists and the public need to understand about nuclear waste

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Professor Haruko Wainwright describes new efforts to disseminate information about the management and disposal of spent nuclear reactor fuel.

Many researchers consider the development of nuclear energy, which produces electricity without generating greenhouse gas emissions, to be an essential element of a global climate change strategy. However, there remains strong opposition to such an expansion, and much of this depends on the question of how to safely dispose of the resulting radioactive waste.

MIT recently convened a workshop to help nuclear engineers, policymakers and scientists learn approaches to communicating accurate information about nuclear waste disposal to students and the public in hopes of allaying fears and supporting development to generate new, safer nuclear energy plants around the world.

