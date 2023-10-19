UN calls on international community not to forget Rohingya refugees during other world crises

SHAFAQNA- The UN High Commissioner for Refugees called on the international community not to forget the plight of Rohingya Muslims during other world crises.

More support is needed to help the displaced Rohingya and also relieve the burden on the countries hosting them, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said.

Grandi said providing humanitarian assistance is becoming increasingly difficult because of the continuing armed conflict in Myanmar and reduced funding and aid due to the other crises, including in Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Middle East.

Speaking on the sidelines of a regional meeting on Rohingya refugee assistance in Bangkok, he emphasized that a “voluntary, dignified return to Myanmar” by the Rohingya refugees is the most desirable solution, but acknowledged there are “many challenges that need to be overcome.”

“What I have asked the participants in this meeting is to make big pledges in support of the Rohingya refugees: open policies for the host countries, contributions for the donor countries and for everybody else across the world, and attention by the international community,” he said.

Grandi said financial contributions for Rohingya relief have declined, and the U.N.’s mission plan for this year is “barely 40% funded,” a sharp drop from about 60% to 70% in previous years.

“Something has got to change here. Otherwise, really, I’m worried about the future of Rohingya refugees and the patience of the host country in hosting them.”

