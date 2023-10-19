English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia in Australia amid Israel-Gaza war

0

SHAFAQNA- As war between Israel and Gaza escalates, Australians are facing echoes of tension from across the globe.

There have been death threats, abuse hurled in the streets, and alleged assaults, leaving Australian Muslims and Jewish communities nervous and distressed.

Both the Islamophobia Register Australia and the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) have spoken of terrifying surges in reports, as the national intelligence agency warns of “spontaneous violence” in Australia, sparked by the war in the Middle East.

The Islamophobia Register Australia reported a quadrupling of reports since the 7 October.

The Australia Palestine Advocacy Network executive officer, Jessica Morrison, says they are hearing “lots of stories from lots of young people” being targeted, particularly at school, and that the community is “distressed” by the discourse about Palestinians.

“Younger Palestinian people at the moment are feeling very uncomfortable because of what’s going on,” she says.

Julie Nathan, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry’s research director, says one antisemitic incident was reported in the week before the 7 October attack. In the week after, there were 37.

At the Islamic Council of Victoria, staff answering the phones have faced outpourings of hate. Amir says the calls come in from a private number, and when staff pick them up, people start calling them slurs, using derogatory stereotypes.

A Melbourne woman, worried about family and friends in Palestine, says the war in the Middle East means she is facing Islamophobic abuse here.

On Monday, federal parliament condemned “all forms of hate speech”. “We have no room for antisemitism in this nation, just as we have no room for Islamophobia,” the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said.

Related posts

Israeli forces target Orthodox church in central Gaza

asadian

Regional tensions soar as Israel continues attack on Gaza

asadian

Egypt’s Parliament authorizes El-Sisi to take any measures to support Palestinian cause

asadian

Khatami: According to UN resisting against aggression & oppression is not terrorism

asadian

Al Jazeera investigation: Gaza hospital blast was caused by Israeli bomb strike

asadian

Mohamed Salah calls for end to massacres in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.