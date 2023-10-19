English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Regional tensions soar as Israel continues attack on Gaza

0
Regional tensions

SHAFAQNA-Regional tensions threaten to spill over Israel as Israel bombs Gaza.

WHO chief Tedros says aid trucks are “loaded and ready to go” into Gaza and that the deliveries would “hopefully” begin on Friday.
At least seven Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank as bombardment of Gaza intensifies.
US warship shoots down missiles and drones fired from Yemen “potentially towards Israel”.

Four hospitals out of commission in the besieged Gaza Strip, health officials say.
At least 3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli forces target Orthodox church in central Gaza

asadian

Rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia in Australia amid Israel-Gaza war

asadian

Egypt’s Parliament authorizes El-Sisi to take any measures to support Palestinian cause

asadian

Khatami: According to UN resisting against aggression & oppression is not terrorism

asadian

Al Jazeera investigation: Gaza hospital blast was caused by Israeli bomb strike

asadian

Mohamed Salah calls for end to massacres in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.