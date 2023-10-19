Regional tensions soar as Israel continues attack on Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Regional tensions threaten to spill over Israel as Israel bombs Gaza.

WHO chief Tedros says aid trucks are “loaded and ready to go” into Gaza and that the deliveries would “hopefully” begin on Friday.

At least seven Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank as bombardment of Gaza intensifies.

US warship shoots down missiles and drones fired from Yemen “potentially towards Israel”.

Four hospitals out of commission in the besieged Gaza Strip, health officials say.

At least 3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com