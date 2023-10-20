USA: Mosques in Detroit assessing security measures as war continues in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- As violence and fighting continues to escalate in Israel and Gaza, several mosques in Metro Detroit are assessing their security measures just as local synagogues are.

The Islamic Center of Detroit, for example, has increased its security to ensure its members feel safe when they come to prayers and gatherings at the mosque.

“People are scared,” said Sufian Nabhan, the mosque’s executive director.

On Monday, the mosque on Tireman Avenue started having a security guard come everyday. Previously, a guard would only be present during larger gatherings.

Since the violence in Israel and Gaza began earlier this month, police and federal authorities have been on high alert for violence driven by antisemitic or Islamophobic sentiments. Over the weekend, a 6-year-old Muslim boy in the Chicago area was killed and his mother seriously wounded in an alleged hate crime, the Associated Press reported.

Metro Detroit mosques are feeling effects of the devastation in the Middle East. At least one local mosque has elevated its security. The imam of one mosque said he received a call from an FBI community liaison, who offered to provide assistance if he had any security concerns.

Some mosques are keeping their security measures the same, though, and haven’t yet felt that they need to make any changes.

Several Detroit area synagogues, meanwhile, are also paying more attention to security. U.S. Sen. Gary Peters last week visited a Royal Oak synagogue that was targeted by an antisemitic act earlier this year; it later received a grant to boost its security.

Increasing security

Nabhan, the executive director of the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD), said the mosque started considering increasing its security last week, and then decided to do so after the Chicago area boy was killed over the weekend.

He said ICD normally uses a security company only for Friday prayers, holidays and large events. The company mainly coordinates parking during those events. But now, the security services are to protect those who come for worship and to “make sure that people feel safe when they come,” Nabhan said.

He said that one of ICD’s board members suggested that the mosque get metal detectors. Nahbhan declined to do that.

“It’s a house of worship,” he said. “It’s not a jail. It’s not an airport.”

He said they’ll have to pay $6,000 to $8,000 a month for the increased security. He said ICD can afford this cost, but smaller mosques couldn’t.

Nabhan said he knows at least six Palestinian families in Michigan who have loved ones who have died in the war. He said the families are afraid to hold a funeral service because it would bring attention to them.

Call from FBI liaison

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights said he got a call from an FBI community liaison over the weekend. She said to let her know if there are any security concerns at the mosque or in its neighborhood, Elahi said. He said the FBI wanted to know if there were any signs of violence or threats.

He told her that he would let a police department know if there’s an emergency or would inform the FBI if there’s a threat, he recalled.

Elahi said Islamic House of Wisdom on Ann Arbor Trail hasn’t changed its security measures since the war started. The mosque hires security to come during its services. He said that in normal times, he wouldn’t mind if security personnel are unable to be at one particular service and have to miss it. But now, he will make sure there’s security at every service.

He said that if there ends up being a need for any changes to the mosque’s practices, the Islamic House of Wisdom’s leadership will take that into consideration.

“We haven’t seen anything unusual in our neighborhood at this time,” he said.

Elahi emphasized the importance of security amid “this tension and turmoil in the world.” Referring to the death of the 6-year-old Chicago area boy, he said the “moral compass is broken.”

“What happened in Chicago should be really a warning for the nation, of understanding the nature of hatred, the nature of racism, the nature of Islamophobia,” he said.

Source: Detroit News Today