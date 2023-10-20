English
World Economic Forum in Dubai

SHAFAQNA- Leading experts from business, academia, government, civil society and the media gathered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council.

According to World Economic Forum, more than 450 participants from more than 80 countries discussed opportunities for future progress and the many challenges that continue to hinder economic growth and human development. The meeting was the first in-person meeting in the council members’ two-year terms.

The Global Future Councils Network is one of the world’s most multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary knowledge networks dedicated to exploring sustainable, inclusive and sustainable futures. The network’s 30 councils, located in 10 Forum hubs, focus on issues such as job creation, cyber security, international trade, climate, food and water security, and more.

Featured Image: Abdullah Al-Gergawi, UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs, speaks at #GFC23. Image: World Economic Forum

Source: World Economic Forum

www.shafaqna.com

