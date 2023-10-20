[Video] Saudi Crown Prince calls for Palestinian State based on 1967 borders

SHAFAQNA-Mohammed bin Salman reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and said efforts must focus on restoring stability to work toward a fair solution to establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince reaffirmed on Friday the Kingdom’s rejection of targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip under any pretext.

“[We call] for ending military operations against civilians and infrastructure in Gaza,” the Crown Prince said during the opening speech at the GCC-ASEAN summit in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.

Source: nna-leb.gov

