Israel step closer to shutting down Aljazeera

shutting down Al Jazeera

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli government announced that it has approved the emergency regulations that would close the broadcasters that are perceived to harm the security of the state. Israeli authorities are accusing Aljazeera of disseminating “propaganda”.

If the initiative gets a sign-off from the Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and the approval of the Statutory Security Cabinet, this will mean closure of the local bureau of Qatari broadcaster Aljazeera.

The Israeli official statement read: “The closure of the Aljazeera network in Israel comes after the presentation of evidence that it helps the enemy, broadcasts propaganda in the service of Hamas in Arabic and English to viewers all over the world, and even passes sensitive information to our enemies.”

Source: i24news.tv

