SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused to hold a phone call with USA’s President Joe Biden during the latter’s visit to Israel on Wednesday (18 Oct. 2023).

Abbas and Biden were supposed to meet in Jordan during the latter’s visit to the Middle East; however, Abbas canceled the meeting following the bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, which killed almost 500 people and led to a three-day morning period in Palestine.

Source: nna-leb.gov

www.shafaqna.com