Israeli Human Rights Organization: Under cover of Gaza war, settlers attack Palestinians & take homes in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- As the world looks towards Israel’s war on Gaza, settlers attack Palestinians and take their homes in West Bank. In fact under cover of Gaza war, settlers working to fulfil state goal of Judaizing Area C, Israeli Information Center for Human Rights, B’Tselem reported

Since the war in Gaza began, violence against Palestinians has shot up in the West Bank. In just ten days, soldiers and settlers have killed 62 Palestinians and injured dozens. Israel has put up roadblocks throughout the West Bank, closed off main roads to Palestinians and significantly restricted their movement, B’Tselem stated.

According to report, Israel has also ramped up efforts to drive Palestinian communities and single-family farms out of their homes and land, cynically exploiting the war to promote its political agenda of taking over more land in the West Bank.

