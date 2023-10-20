Study: Determining the molecular age of the eye

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A team of researchers has mapped nearly 6,000 proteins from different cell types in the eye by analyzing small drops of eye fluid that are routinely removed during surgery. In a paper published October 19 in the journal Cell, researchers used an AI model to create a “protein clock” from this data, capable of predicting a healthy person’s age based on its protein profile.

According to Science Daily, the clock revealed that diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and uveitis cause rapid aging in specific cell types. Surprisingly, the researchers also discovered Parkinson’s disease-related proteins in eye fluid, which they believe could pave the way for early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

Although liquid biopsies can provide a snapshot of which proteins are present in the area of ​​interest, they are still limited in their ability to measure large amounts of proteins in small volumes of liquid, and they cannot provide information about them until , which cells produce which proteins that are important for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Source: Science Daily

www.shafaqna.com