Number of people killed in Gaza tops 4000, half of them children

SHAFAQNA-Gaza death toll tops 4,000 as residents endure yet another night of relentless bombing amid uncertainty over entry of aid from Egypt.

Thousands of people in Muslim-majority countries and beyond held demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, calling for an end to Israel’s “total blockade” and air strikes.

Several people killed in Israeli air attack on the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church compound, officials in Gaza say.

Israel’s defence minister tells troops they will soon see Gaza “from inside”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com