poll: 80% of Israelis think Netanyahu responsible for failing to prevent attack Oct. 7

SHAFAQNA-Nearly 80% of Israelis blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the failure to prevent the Oct. 7 attack, according to a recent survey conducted in Israel.

The Lazar Institute conducted the survey on October 18-19, and it was commissioned by Israel’s Maariv newspaper.

Only 8% of those polled did not hold Netanyahu responsible for the attacks in Israeli territories near the Gaza Strip.

The survey also showed that 65% of Israelis support a ground offensive against the Gaza Strip, while 21% oppose it.

Earlier this week, Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s general security agency (Shin Bet), admitted that he failed to detect the infiltration of the Palestinian group Hamas into Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

