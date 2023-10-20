English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Israel military plans: Ground offensive looms to end its responsibility for Gaza

0
Ground offensive looms

SHAFAQNA-Israel aims to end its responsibility for Gaza as ground offensive looms.

Israeli defence minister reveals long-term plans for Gaza, says military campaign to involve three phases.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said Israel’s military assault on the besieged Gaza Strip aims to end Israeli responsibility over the Palestinian territory.

The 2.3 million residents in Gaza have no access to the outside world except through Israel, which controls most of the territory’s land and sea boundaries, and Egypt, which has a narrow land border to the south.

Israel has enforced a strict blockade on the enclave since Hamas took over the territory in 2007, including comprehensive curbs on exports and imports, and severely restricting transit in and out. Egypt has largely supported the blockade.

The Israeli defence minister, briefing a parliamentary committee on Friday, said Israel’s military campaign in Gaza will unfold in three phases with the goal of establishing a “new security reality”.

He said the first phase, which was under way, would involve the destruction of Hamas military infrasructure. The second phase would include “lower intensity” operations and aim to “destroy pockets of resistance”.

“The third phase will require the removal of Israel’s responsibility for life in the Gaza strip, and the establishment of a new security reality for the citizens of Israel,” the minister said, according to a statement from his office.

Israel aims to disentangle itself from Gaza and to create a “new security reality” in the region, Yoav Gallant said to the parliamentary foreign affairs and defense committee in Tel Aviv.

Source: aljazeera, bloomberg

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli restrictions hinder Palestinians from praying at Aqsa Mosque for 2nd Friday in row

asadian

[Video] A Palestinian in Gaza performs Adhan above rubble of a mosque destroyed by Israeli airstrikes

asadian

UN chief: Aid trucks needed to move as quickly as possible to Gaza

asadian

Poll: 80% of Israelis think Netanyahu responsible for failing to prevent attack Oct. 7

asadian

Number of people killed in Gaza tops 4000, half of them children

asadian

Israeli Human Rights Organization: Under cover of Gaza war, settlers attack Palestinians & take homes in West Bank

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.