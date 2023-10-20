English
International Shia News Agency
UN chief: Aid trucks needed to move as quickly as possible to Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Aid trucks needed to move as quickly as possible from Egypt into the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza to alleviate a humanitarian crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Guterres visited the Rafah border crossing on Friday in a push to get the trucks moving.

“These trucks are not just trucks – they are a lifeline, they are the difference between life and death to many people in Gaza,” he said, speaking on the Egyptian side of the crossing.

“To see them stuck here makes me very clear – what we need is to make them move, to make them move to the other side of this wall to make them move as quickly as possible and as many as possible.”

“We are now actively engaging with all the parties, actively engaging with Egypt, with Israel, with the U.S., in order to make sure that we are able to clarify those conditions, that we are able to limit those restrictions in order to have as soon as possible these trucks moving to where they are needed,” he said.

