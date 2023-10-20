USA urges Pakistan to respect rights of Afghan refugees

SHAFAQNA-The US State Deputy spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington urges “all states including Pakistan to uphold their respective obligations in the treatment of Afghan refugees and to respect the principle of non-refoulement.

Pakistan earlier this month announced a deadline of November 1 for the ‘illegal Afghan refugees’ to leave the country, a decision which has sparked strong reactions at national and international levels.

“We strongly encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors including Pakistan to allow Afghans seeking international protection and to coordinate with international humanitarian organizations,” he said.

Source: tolonews

