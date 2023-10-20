English
CAIR cancels Virginia banquet following death threats

SHAFAQNA- A national Muslim civil rights group it canceled Virginia banquet following death threats.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, canceled plans to hold its 29th annual banquet on Saturday at the Marriott Crystal Gateway in Arlington, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The group, who has used the hotel for a decade, it will move the banquet to an undisclosed location with heightened security, the group’s statement said.

“In recent days, according to the Marriott, anonymous callers have threatened to plant bombs in the hotel’s parking garage, kill specific hotel staff in their homes, and storm the hotel in a repeat of the January 6th attack on the US Capitol if the events moved forward,” the statement said.

Arlington police said in an email that the department was investigating a Thursday morning report from the hotel that it received anonymous phone calls, “some referencing threats to bomb,” regarding the CAIR event.

Emails seeking comment from the FBI, which CAIR said also is investigating, and the Marriott hotel chain were not immediately answered late Thursday night.

The threats came after CAIR updated banquet programming to focus on human rights issues for Palestinians.

Source: The New Arab

