Israeli restrictions hinder Palestinians from praying at Aqsa Mosque for 2nd Friday in row

Israeli restrictions

SHAFAQNA-Israeli restrictions were imposed on Palestinians wishing to observe the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem for the second week running.

As a result only 5,000 worshipers attended the prayer while usually over 50,000 worshipers attend the prayer, according to al-Qastal website.

Meanwhile, the Awqaf Department in Occupied Jerusalem said that the Israeli police blocked all roads leading to the holy Islamic site since Thursday evening, adding that only those over 65 years of age were allowed access into the Mosque.

Dozens of worshipers were compelled to perform the Dawn prayer in the streets leading to the Aqsa Mosque after they were blocked from entering the holy site.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

