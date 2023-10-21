Iran: 1st exhibition of Afghan immigrants achievements living in Qom [photos]

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – The first exhibition of capabilities and achievements of Afghan immigrants living in Qom province of Iran was held.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the exhibition of the achievements and capabilities of the immigrants of Qom was held from 14-17 October 2023 in the large complex of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Qom and was open to all Iranian visitors and immigrants.

Afghan students in Qom were also present in this exhibition with four booths of robotics and knowledge-based, scientific and research, men’s medical services and women’s medical services.

And these stalls were operated with the assistance of the Afghan students’ association and the active presence of Afghan centers of different universities of Qom.

This exhibition was held with the initiative of the National Migration Organization and the General Directorate of Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs of Qom Province, and more than 50 different pavilions with the three nationalities of Afghanistan, India and Pakistan in the economic, industrial, cultural, scientific, religious and service sectors welcomed the public visitors.

It is worth noting that this exhibition was very well received and will be held in other provinces of Iran as well.

Source: SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN

www.shafaqna.com